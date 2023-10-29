6 LTO enforcers sacked, to face raps over alleged extortion in anti-colorum drive

"These six LTO enforcers are already under preventive suspension. I will personally monitor this case because I have also instructed the filing of administrative and criminal complaints against them," Mendoza said in a statement.

The LTO chief said he deployed “confidential agents” to act on reports about the alleged extortion in the anti-colorum drive. The six LTO enforcers demanded money from the confidential agents who were pretending as drivers of colorum or illegally operating public utility vehicles, he added.

Mendoza explained that the confidential agents were deployed to ensure proper implementation of the anti-colorum operations, which the Department of Transportation earlier instructed the agency to further intensify. headtopics.com

Mendoza withheld the identities of the six LTO enforcers, saying a proper announcement would be made as soon as the investigation is completed. "This should serve as a warning to all LTO enforcers. Huwag niyong haluan ng kalokohan ang maigting na kampanya laban sa colorum dahil kasama kayo sa mamalasin sa akin," he said.