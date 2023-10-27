6,604 cops, soldiers secure BSKE in Negros Occidental

MORE than 5,000 security personnel were deployed on Friday, October 27, to secure this year’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) in Bacolod City. (Photo courtesy of Nocppo)

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) comprised most of the deployment with 1,043 from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO). Both police offices had made an initial deployment of personnel prior to the send-off ceremony in their respective headquarters on Friday, October 27.

The security force in Negros Occicental is composed of 2,176 Nocppo personnel, 2,119 soldiers, 575 from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and 151 from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Police Col. Noel Aliño, Bacolod police director, said that all personnel will be on standby, with no off duty, as they are on full alert status for the BSKE. headtopics.com

Aliño said that 380 out of the 1,043 personnel of the BCPO assigned for the BSKE were sent to Panay for augmentation.Aliño said that they are targeting honest, fair, and peaceful elections here, as this city has no areas of concern.

Brig. Gen. Orlando Edralin, 303rd IBde commander, said they are on full alert status and has always been ready and prepared to perform duties for any local and national activities such as the local, midterm, and national elections. headtopics.com

“We have trained standby alert teams and quick reaction forces that will prevent and be ready anytime to respond to any eventualities that may transpire in the area of responsibility,” he added. “To all troops who will be deployed, you are expected to do your part in making this year’s BSKE, a successful one with zero incidents. Any failure is not within our option,” Edralin said.

Read more:

manilabulletin »

BSKE curfew in Negros Oriental setCEBU CITY – As part of the preparations for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, a curfew will be enforced in Negros Oriental from October 28 to 29. Read more ⮕

Comelec, law enforcement agencies set BSKE curfew in Negros OrientalThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Oriental will impose a curfew for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). According to Joint Security Control Center VII, a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 4 a.m. will be imposed for public safety on October 28 and 29. Read more ⮕

No curfew in Negros Occ. during BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Negros Occidental to ‘proceed with caution’ in reviving hog industrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Negros Occidental tops gun ban violators in Western VisayasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NEA suspends electric cooperative manager in Negros Occidental for 3 monthsNEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda encounters obstacles as he personally serves a suspension order inside the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative Read more ⮕