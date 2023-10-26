The evening’s program paid homage to the enduring friendship between both countries, then honored the shared values and goals that have characterized their flourishing relationship over the past half-century.

The event was attended by more than 300 distinguished guests—including government officials, partners of the embassy from the business and development sectors, as well as members of the diplomatic community.

Much to the delight of the guests, Chargé d’affaires a.i. Dalibor Mička began his remarks in Filipino as the embassy official welcomed the guests to the grand reception. He also highlighted accomplishments of the Czech Republic and the Philippines’s mutual relations that further emphasized their special bond. headtopics.com

Chargé d’affaires a.i. Rev. Msgr. Alessio Deriu of the Apostolic Nunciature, as well as Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and International Economic Relations Charles C. Jose, joined Mička for the honorary toast.

Jose extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Czech Republic on the occasion of their nation’s 105th founding anniversary. He also expressed his optimism that in the next 50 years, both the Czech Republic and the Philippines “will continue to work together toward mutual development.” headtopics.com

Among senior government officials who graced the occasion were Sen. Mark Villar, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista. Guests were treated to the finest beer from the European country, which is renowned for its rich brewing heritage. This beverage enhanced the evening with the authentic flavors of Czech culture.

