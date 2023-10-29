5 unforgettable Chandler Bing moments on Friends

Actor Matthew Perry, known for his role on 'Friends,' has passed away at the age of 54Matthew Perry, the actor who portrayed Chandler Bing, known for his sharp wit, sarcastic humor, and impeccable comedic timing on the iconic show"Friends," has passed away at the age of 54.

Matthew gained recognition for his role as Chandler on “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The actor received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the beloved sitcom.

Along with “Friends,” he also starred in other television series like “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” where he won Best Actor on Satellite Awards, “Go On,” as Best Global Actor in a Television Series at Huading Award, and “The Odd Couple.” 1. The One with the Baby on the Bus, Season 2 Episode 6 headtopics.com

Chandler and Joey baby-sit Ross's son Ben and accidentally lose him while checking girls on a bus. When they go to the hospital to find him, they can't tell which child he is. They decide to flip a coin to determine it. One child is in a duck onesie, and the other is in a clown one, leading to a funny interaction between the roommates as they use coin flips to decide.

