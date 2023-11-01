4D Lotto Results for November 01, 2023 | Lotto Results

Players may opt TO play the PERM, this play TYPE IS simply a straight play of ALL the possible arrangements (permutations) of the number.

GMANEWS: Grand Lotto 6/55 Results for November 01, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Grand Lotto 6/55 winning numbers 46 43 06 30 15 01 Jackpot Prize P 92,451,803

GMANEWS: Mega Lotto 6/45 Results for November 01, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Mega Lotto 6/45 winning numbers 17 14 24 38 15 01 Jackpot Prize P 93,168,129.40

GMANEWS: Grand Lotto 6/55 Results for October 30, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Grand Lotto 6/55 winning numbers 14 32 54 44 52 47 Jackpot Prize P 89,000,000

GMANEWS: Mega Lotto 6/45 Results for October 30, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Mega Lotto 6/45 winning numbers 35 41 30 03 40 42 Jackpot Prize P 89,000,000

GMANEWS: 4D Lotto Results for October 30, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 4D Lotto winning numbers 6 2 3 0 Jackpot Prize P 10,000

GMANEWS: Ultra Lotto 6/58 Results for October 31, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers 39 37 08 47 51 21 Jackpot Prize P 89,000,000

