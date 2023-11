4 magkakapamilyang pumanaw sa aksidente sa Laguna, nakaburol na

Isinailalim naman sa alcohol test ang drayber ng pick-up truck na naaksidente sa National Highway sa Barangay Bucal. Ayon kay Calamba City Chief P/Lt. Col. Melanie Martinez, hinihintay na lang niya ang test results mula sa ospital para makumpirma kung lasing nga ba sila o may impluwensiya ng alkohol nang nangyari ang insidente.

Maghahain din ng patong-patong na kaso gaya ng reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries, at damage to properties ang pulisya laban sa mga sangkot. Idineklarang patay naman ang 35 anyos na padre de pamilyang si Gilbert Palupit na sakay ng tricycle. Dead on arrival naman as ospital ang misis niyang si Aileen at ang 4 anyos nilang anak. Pumanaw naman habang pinapagamot ang 11 anyos nilang anak na babae.

Kasalukuyang kritikal ang dalawa pa nilang anak sa ospital, habang ang mag-asawang fruit vendor na sina John Rey at Myla San Juan na sakay ng isa pang tricycle ay stable ang kondisyon. Papunta sana ang pamilya Palupit sa Sariaya, Quezon para bisitahin ang kaanak ni Aileen nang mangyari ang trahedya. — Ulat ni Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

