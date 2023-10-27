4 killed in Quezon landslide

A Black Hawk helicopter and a Super Huey helicopter backed by army troops from the 80th Infantry Battalion retrieved the fatalities on the slope of Barangay Umiray on Friday.The victims were identified as Romel Binalao, 49; Sheryl Delos Angeles, 37; Jonathan Delos Angeles, 39; and Dionelyn Datario, 36, who was pregnant.They were transported via two helicopters from Sitio Angelo to Camp Capinpin, Tanay, Rizal for post-mortem examinations before being released to their families.

It was reported that General Nakar was battered by days of torrential rains, forcing a portion of the area where the victims lived to collapse. A search and rescue operation by local responders proved futile.This prompted local authorities to call for assistance from the Army's 2nd Infantry Division based in Camp Capinpin, which conducted air and ground search, rescue and retrieval operations.General Nakar Mayor Eliseo R.

