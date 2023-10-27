4 former staff say Cagayan de Oro City dad committed unfair labor practices

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Four former staff members of city Councilor Agapito Eriberto Suan who were not renewed since December last year exposed the legislator’s alleged unfair labor practice in a press conference here on Thursday, October 26.

“They were very strict on being five (or) 30 minutes late, but our Saturday and Sunday shifts were not paid,” Tapiahan said in the vernacular in a press conference in this city. Neri said Suan, the No. 1 councilor in the first district during the 2022 elections, allegedly used to close the door of his office, especially during Monday sessions, to prevent individuals asking for assistance from entering the room.“Sometimes, if there were (people) asking for assistance, we would refer them to the neighboring councilors,” Neri said in the vernacular. “Sometimes, if we have money, we are the ones who provide,” he added.

BenCyrus Ellorin, political spokesperson for Mayor Uy, said the press conference on Thursday which he moderated was sponsored by the campaign supporters of the young Uy. Mediamen present in the press conference asked why they did not file a formal complaint against the councilor’s alleged unfair labor practice. Only Tapiahan answered the question and said that he wouldn’t file a complaint as he just wanted to make up for the scripted insult he made against the Uys during the last election.The situation of a broadcaster at DXRU Radio Ultra owned by the Suan family was also brought up in the press conference. headtopics.com

“It was Lledo, who, in sincere gratefulness, posted on Facebook messages thanking the city mayor,” Ellorin said.

