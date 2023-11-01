4 family members killed in Laguna road crash

A couple and their two children aged 4 and 11 were killed after a pickup truck slammed into two tricycles along the national highway of Barangay Bucal, said city police chief PLt. Col. Milany Martirez.

The deceased victims were identified as Gilbert Palupit, a tricycle driver, his wife Aileen, and their children Ma. Aleisha Gale, 4 years old, and Akisha Gillen, 11 years old.Two other children of the Palupit couple Allyssa Joy, 12; and Ayesha Gillian, 8, are in critical condition at the hospital.The driver of the pick-up and her boyfriend were also injured in the collision.

Based on the CCTV footage from Barangay Bucal, it can be seen that the pick-up truck was speeding and collided with the tricycles, dragging them for several meters.It was possible that the rain and the curving road were factors on the tragedy, said Maj. Jameson Aguilar, deputy chief of police and chief investigator at the Calamba City Police. “Basa ang kalsada, matulin, pagkurbada nya medyo na out-balance siguro, out of control si drayber. Nag-overshoot siya sa... kasalubong," Aguilar said.

