4,500 cops secure All Saints’ Day in Eastern Visayas

Pawid said that although the barangay elections have been generally peaceful, policemen deployed in areas of concern in the elections have not pulled out to man the cemeteries. "We have to make a little sacrifice because of the series of activities we have. I appealed to them since we have a sworn duty to uphold," Pawid said."Intoxicating liquors are not allowed in cemeteries even if the liquor ban has been lifted after the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections 2023," Pawid said.

He reminded people that bringing deadly weapons as well as gambling paraphernalia is not allowed since ample time has been given to them to clean the graves of their loved ones prior to All Saints' Day.

