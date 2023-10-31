4,000 cops to secure Central Luzon cemeteries, transport terminals

He said checkpoints, chokepoints and other border control operations are underway along roads leading to police camps to prevent any untoward incident.In Bulacan, Manuel Lukban Jr., Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head, said a mobile command and control vehicle was put up as an incident command post and first aid station at the Manila Memorial Cemetery in Guiguinto.

In what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the... A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling...

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert... The Department of Agriculture is eyeing the processing of seaweed as an alternative and cost-efficient feed for livestock and animals amid the continuing price hike of commercial feeds in the market.

MANILABULLETIN: Police say village polls in Central Luzon peaceful, orderlyCITY of San Fernando, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office-3 declared the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, October 30, in Central Luzon peaceful and orderly.

MANILABULLETIN: 4,000 lawmen deployed to secure ‘Undas’ in Central LuzonCAMP Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office-3 has tapped 4,000 police personnel to secure the observance of All Saints’ Day in Central Luzon.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Ticket prices, seat plan: Asia Artists Award 2023 in PHTicket prices range from P3,000 to P25,000

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Shear line, LPA’s trough affecting Visayas, parts of Luzon on HalloweenThe low pressure area is 470 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of early Tuesday, October 31

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Undas 2023: Luzon local government advisories, updatesWe are updating the page as announcements and updates on schedules, traffic, and peace and order guidelines from provincial, city, and municipal governments in Luzon come in

MANILABULLETIN: Woman receives P70,000 cash from husband of BSKE betTACLOBAN CITY – An alleged vote-buying incident was reported to the police in Barangay Tuburan, Calubian, Leyte, on the eve of the barangay elections on Sunday, October 29.

