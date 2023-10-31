4,000 cops to secure Central Luzon cemeteries, transport terminals

He said checkpoints, chokepoints and other border control operations are underway along roads leading to police camps to prevent any untoward incident.In Bulacan, Manuel Lukban Jr., Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head, said a mobile command and control vehicle was put up as an incident command post and first aid station at the Manila Memorial Cemetery in Guiguinto.
In what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the... A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling...
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert... The Department of Agriculture is eyeing the processing of seaweed as an alternative and cost-efficient feed for livestock and animals amid the continuing price hike of commercial feeds in the market.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕