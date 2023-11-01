3K troops to secure ‘Undas’ in Negros Oriental

These augmentation forces are from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Army, Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection, who served on election day.They will be securing the cemeteries where people are expected to flock to visit and pay their respects to their departed loved ones, he said.

