3ID commander praises troopers for BSKE 2023 success

With the closure of the last voting center in the Joint Area of Operation and the proclamation of the most winning candidates, the focus has shifted to the retrieval of election paraphernalia and the consolidation and reorganization of troops who were committed to election duties.As the BSKE mission concludes, Sison said that the 3ID will shift its focus back to counterinsurgency operations.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: REPLAY: SunStar's BSKE 2023 live coverageSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ‘BSKE 2023: peaceful despite cases of violence’The wRap's highlights: BSKE 2023, Matthew Perry, SEVENTEEN

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Conflict watchdog: 2023 BSKE ‘bloodiest election in past decade’ in BangsamoroThe 2023 BSKE turned out to be the

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec officially wraps up 2023 BSKE nationwideThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot canvassing in all of the country's 42,001 barangays.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Comelec: 2023 BSKE officially done, canvassing in all barangays completedThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is now officially done after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) completed the canvassing of ballots in all 42,001 barangays.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 'Usual' woes in polls noted in BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕