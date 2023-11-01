3ID commander praises troopers for BSKE 2023 success

With the closure of the last voting center in the Joint Area of Operation and the proclamation of the most winning candidates, the focus has shifted to the retrieval of election paraphernalia and the consolidation and reorganization of troops who were committed to election duties.As the BSKE mission concludes, Sison said that the 3ID will shift its focus back to counterinsurgency operations.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec officially wraps up 2023 BSKE nationwideThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot canvassing in all of the country's 42,001 barangays.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕