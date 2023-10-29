39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricane

SURVIVORS DESPERATE. Damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico during the weekend, exacting 39 dead after the extraordinarily powerful hurricane blasted the Mexican resort city, according to the government. AFPAcapulco, Mexico—Acapulco was struggling Saturday (Sunday in Manila) to recover from the extraordinarily powerful Hurricane Otis, which claimed 39 lives and provoked widespread power, water and telephone outages.

“We must restart the reconstruction of Acapulco as soon as possible,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. A security force of some 17,000 has been deployed across the area after reports that supermarkets had been looted, authorities said.

The government said victims in need of specialized care were being flown to hospitals elsewhere in Mexico. “There is no (cellular) service. I haven’t been able to communicate for three days,” she said, jostling on a bridge with about 20 others keen to reach loved ones.Cell phones intermittently pick up signals in some parts of the port, but the situation is hit or miss. headtopics.com

Francisco Perez, 50, was desperate to get word to his mother. He accused the authorities of a grossly inadequate response.

Vast destruction, 39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricaneACAPULCO, Mexico -- Acapulco was struggling Saturday to recover from the extraordinarily powerful Hurricane Otis, which claimed 39 lives and provoked widespread power, water and telephone outages. Read more ⮕

Vast destruction, 39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricaneDefining the News Read more ⮕

6th EDDYS Awards to honor outstanding Filipino filmsDefining the News Read more ⮕

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies from alleged drowningDefining the News Read more ⮕

‘It’s Showtime’ returns after 12-day suspensionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka lets Chinese ship conduct research despite spying concernsDefining the News Read more ⮕