35 families in Naga City leave homes for fear of landslide

A TOTAL of 35 families or 128 individuals from 32 households in Purok Riverside, Barangay Cantao-an, Naga City have been forced to leave because the mountain slope nearby sustained cracks. The Naga City Government was advised by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to temporarily evacuate the people due to the possibility of a landslide endangering their lives.

It was found out during their survey that, in the event of a landslide, rocks would bury the locals as well as the Metro Cebu Expressway, which is under construction. The first batch of evacuees left the area at the end of September, and the second batch left in early October. Generale claimed he first spotted the mountain slope breaking at the end of September, but it wasn't until this month of October that it grew bigger.For this reason, they requested help from the MGB.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Bago City health, vet offices get new vehiclesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

DOLE empowers 147 micro businesses in Victorias CitySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Grab expands mobility operations in Negros OccidentalSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Online precinct finder now availableSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Comelec to halt proclamation of winning BSKE bets with pending casesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

The Singleton X Cur8: an unmatched culinary extravaganzaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕