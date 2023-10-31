3-week transition for poll winners

In a memo issued Tuesday, the DILG said a maximum three-week period for newly elected barangay leaders would “ensure the smooth transition of governance and accountabilities.” The Comelec said that 38,000 candidates or about 92.7 percent of the winners have been proclaimed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao have all finished canvassing BSKE votes. The Comelec has filed 27 cases related to vote-buying. Forty-six more are still for filing, and 154 are for validation and most likely will result in the filing of cases.

“More than 2,500 teachers backed out of serving as poll watchers in the BSKE, the majority in the Bangsamoro region,” he said. Garcia reported that 29 volunteers in Abra, which he had deemed a critical area, had also withdrawn from rendering election service.The Comelec on Tuesday said 19 people were killed and 19 others were injured during the BSKE this year.

On the whole, however, the Comelec described the long-delayed Barangay and SK polls as “generally peaceful.”

