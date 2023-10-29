3 QC poll precincts to pilot test automated BSKE

Mayor Maria Josefina 'Joy' Belmonte told The Manila Times that the polling precincts would be in Pasong Tamo Elementary School, Judge Feliciano Belmonte Senior High School, and CBE Town Covered Court. 'The Comelec has chosen these three polling centers in District 6 as part of its pilot testing for an automated BSKE 2023 using Vote Counting Machines (VCMs),' she said. The voters in these areas have been informed about this to avoid delays and confusion.

The local government hired about 550 jeepneys to augment 170 city-owned vehicles that will provide transportation during the distribution and retrieval operations of ballot boxes and election paraphernalia. 'These will also serve as the service for teachers, poll clerks as well as other relevant personnel,' the mayor said.

