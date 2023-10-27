3 Metro Manila Filmfest entries go to Hollywood

In a statement on Friday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the featured films were first seen in the first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival held in the country in April.

Set to light up the screen at the Directors Guild of America are the three entries from the MMFF summer edition: 'About Us But Not About Us' starring Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas, directed by Jun Lana, which won Summer MMFF 2023 Best Picture; 'Here Comes The Groom,' starring Enchong Dee, Miles Ocampo, and Kaladkaren, directed by Chris Martinez and 'Love You Long Time,' starring Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano, directed by JP Habac.

