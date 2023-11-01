3 inmates won village council seats

* Comelec chairman George Garcia identified the three inmates who won as barangay kagawad in the BSKE as follows: one detained at the Tanay Municipal Jail elected in Barangay Kay Buto, Tanay, Rizal; one detained at the Dasmariñas City Jail-Male Dormitory elected in Barangay Datu Esmael, Dasmariñas City, Cavite; and one detained at the Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory elected in Barangay Ipunan, Cagayan de Oro City.

* In Cagayan de Oro, election officials declared a village chairperson aspirant as winner via drawing of lots after he and his rival obtained equal number of votes on Monday. Omar Pasawilan was declared the winner after the drawing of lots. Pasawilan and his rival, Sukarno Utto, both earned 997 votes. “This is allowed by law. A special election is not an option,” said Cotabato City Election Officer Norpaisa Paglala Manduyog.

* In Pampanga, the SK chairmanship race in two villages in the provinces of Aurora and Zambales was decided by a coin toss after the elections resulted in a tie. In a best-of-three coin flips, Alex John Agabao won against Noriel Torre in the SK chair race in Barangay 7, Casiguran, Aurora. Both SK candidates got 52 votes each. A similar scenario likewise happened in Barangay San Guillermo, San Marcelino, Zambales.

