3 inmates elected as barangay officials

“Pinayagan natin sila makaboto sapagkat sabi po ng Korte Suprema doon sa kaso ng Aguinaldo versus Comelec at saka po Bucor (Bureau of Corrections), dahil hindi pa sila finally convicted, wala pang final judgment na sila ay guilty, therefore, meron pa silang karaptan bumoto at may karapatang maiboto. ‘Yun po ang kadihilanan kung bakit sila ay nakaboto at nakatakbo,” he said.
