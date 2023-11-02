3 firemen, 4 civilians hurt as 7 fires hit Metro Manila during Undas

In its spot report on Wednesday night, the BFP said three of its members were hurt in a residential fire in Calamba St., Sampaloc, Manila that reached a second alarm.The BFP said fire out was declared at 2:21 p.m. and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Another residential fire occurred in Alfredo St., Santa Cruz, Manila which left four civilians injured and affected a total of 10 people. The BFP said the fire was caused by the ignition of cooking gas by an open flame from a lighted candle.Fire also broke out in the following areas but with no reported injuries:- Dalag St., Dagat-dagatan, Navotas City

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: LPA may dissipate as it moves closer to Bicol; rainy Undas in Metro Manila: PAGASAA low pressure area located 470 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3:00 a.m., Tuesday is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours and may dissipate as it moves closer to the Bicol Region.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Over 2K police to deployed in Manila for 'Undas'ABOUT 2,547 police will be deployed in the cemeteries in Manila for All Saints' Day on Wednesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mga dumalaw sa Manila North Cemetery dumami sa bisperas ng UndasDumami na ang nagpupunta sa Manila North Cemetery ngayong bisperas ng Todos los Santos.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: LPA, shear line affecting parts of PH, including Metro ManilaALTHOUGH a low-pressure area (LPA) off Catanduanes is expected to dissipate in 24 hours, it is still affecting parts of the country, including Metro Manila, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday, All Saints' Day.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: ‘Enough water for Metro Manila as Angat rehab starts’The water supply in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will not be affected by the 61-day rehabilitation of the Angat hydroelectric power plant starting on Nov. 6, an official of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕