3 firemen, 4 civilians hurt as 7 fires hit Metro Manila during Undas

In its spot report on Wednesday night, the BFP said three of its members were hurt in a residential fire in Calamba St., Sampaloc, Manila that reached a second alarm.The BFP said fire out was declared at 2:21 p.m. and the cause of the fire was being investigated.
Another residential fire occurred in Alfredo St., Santa Cruz, Manila which left four civilians injured and affected a total of 10 people. The BFP said the fire was caused by the ignition of cooking gas by an open flame from a lighted candle.Fire also broke out in the following areas but with no reported injuries:- Dalag St., Dagat-dagatan, Navotas City
Philippines Headlines
