3 dead, 6 injured in Calamba City road accident

A couple and their two children aged 4 and 11 were killed after a pickup truck slammed into two tricycles along the national highway of Barangay Bucal, said city police chief, Police Lt. Col. Milany Martirez.

Police identified the fatalities as Gilbert Palupit, and his passengers Aileen Palupit and Maria Aleisha Gale Palupit. The couple’s other children aged 8 and 12 were in critical condition and are under intensive medical supervision.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck, her boyfriend, and a couple who were in the other tricycle also sustained injuries and are now recuperating. Police said the injured included motorcycle driver John Rey San Juan and his passenger Myla San Juan Alorro; the other passengers of the tricycle namely Akisha Gillen Palupit, Allyssa Joy Palupit, and Ayesha Gillian Palupit; and pickup truck passenger Clay John Nieto Tianzon.Police said the incident happened at around 3:30 am along the national highway in Calamba.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Alyssa Mae Pacrin Abitria, was detained by police and will face charges, police said. Authorities reported that based on their investigation, the pickup truck, a Ford Raptor with plate number NDJ 1942, counter-flowed and hit the two tricycles.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Mag-asawa at 2 anak patay sa pagsalpok ng trak sa traysikel sa LagunaApat ang patay habang anim ang sugatan sa isang aksidente ngayong Undas sa Calamba City, Laguna.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Australian towns endure night of bushfiresDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: NLEX Road Warriors assembling competitive team for PBA seasonDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thrillerDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: No. 2 Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters, Zverev eyes finalsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕