3 dead, 6 hurt in Laguna All Saints’ Day road crash

Injured were the Palupit children Akisha Gillen, 10; Allysa Joy, 12, and Ayesha Gillian, 9; John Rey San Juan, the driver of the other tricycle driver, and his passenger Myla Alorro, residents of Nagcarlan, Laguna, and Clay John Tianzon, SUV passenger.

Initial investigation said the SUV driven by Alyssa Mae Abitria suddenly occupied the victims’ lane and collided with their tricycles.Gilbert died on the spot and Aileen and Maria Aleisha were declared dead on arrival in a hospital in this city.Abitria was taken into custody by the Calamba police. She faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple serious physical injuries, and damage to property.

