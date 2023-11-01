3 Books to add to your reading list this November

Written by Filipino author Thea Guanzon, this book is published by the international publishing house Harper Voyager. Given this leverage, Thea told Manila Bulletin Lifestyle that she’s using her platform to promote Philippine culture through this trilogy and raise awareness about important societal issues such as climate change.

“I remember when I was young, my parents woke me up in the middle of the night because our house was already filled with water,” she says. “And I think as a writer, it is our responsibility to use our platform to shed light on socio-political issues.” Another high-caliber psychological thriller from South Korea,"The Good Son," is a hidden gem for those who are looking for this type of genre and are exposed purely to Western authors.

Published by Penguin Random House, “The Good Son” is Jeong’s first book translated into English. The Man Asian Literary Prize awardee and novelist Chi-young Min translated this book. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Filipino Edition)

While many foreign books are typically translated into English, this time, an English book has been translated into Filipino. Precious Pages Corporation, with over four million copies sold worldwide, secured the rights to translate Colleen Hoover's bestselling book"It Ends With Us" into Filipino. The goal is to make this story more accessible to Filipino readers.

This new adult romance book follows the story of Lily and her journey to finding love. Unlike the cliche romance stories, this one will take readers to the reality of life, love, and success. In previous interviews, Colleen shared that this was the most challenging book she’d written. In 2016, it was named the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Romance, and in 2024, a film adaptation of the book starring Blake Lively is set to be released in cinemas.

