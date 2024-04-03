2D Production House Presents Two Thomasian-Produced Shows

Central to these shows are two principles that 2D sees are the foundations of good storytelling: being dynamic and driven. The 2D production house, led by third-year students from the UST communication program, is inviting you to witness a limited run of two Thomasian-produced shows: “The Encounter” with episodes airing on April 11, 16, 23; and “The Next ‘C’” with episodes for May 7, 14, 21, all slated for showing from 11 to 11:30 am on the UST TigerTV Facebook page.

2D’s first show, “The Encounter,” will bring individuals with opposite lifestyles to meet face-to-face for a series of discussions and interactions on the topics of public/private transportation, urban/rural realities, and differing views on family dynamics to show just how contrasting perspectives shape the many realities in the country

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BARMM to roll out house-to-house measles jabsA house-to-house vaccination drive against measles will be launched in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nissan GT-R gets another update, but production will be ‘limited’What’s different?

Source: TopGearPh - 🏆 21. / 53 Read more »

Water production deficit in Cebu due to dry spellConsumers are urged to conserve water as Metropolitan Cebu Water District's surface water facility faces a water production deficit of at least 29,000 cubic meters per day (CMD) due to the ongoing dry spell caused by El Niño. Production has dropped across various surface water facilities, affecting portions of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

R35 Nissan GT-R Production to Cease Soon, Reports SayReports from Japan suggest that the production of R35 Nissan GT-R will soon come to an end due to discontinued parts. However, customers will still be able to purchase it as long as there are stocks available.

Source: TopGearPh - 🏆 21. / 53 Read more »

Tilapia harvest at Pantabangan Park boosts Luzon fish productionDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Laguna, BFAR focusing on aquaculture productionDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »