28 displaced OFWs in Negros receive P500,000 cash aid

They received a minimum of P5,000 to a maximum of P20,000 for their livelihood projects under the “Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program. Rizza Joy Moldes, officer-in-charge regional director of OWWA-Western Visayas, awarded checks to the 28 OFWs at the Hospital Operations Department Conference Room of the Provincial Capitol here on October 24.

Prior to the awarding, the beneficiaries attended a psychosocial counseling session with Bryan Villanueva of Riverside College. The awarding was witnessed by Salvacion Barrios, president of the OFW Federation of Negros Occidental Inc. and Executive Assistant IV Marie June Castro, coordinator of the project on Establishing and Institutionalizing Gender Responsive Migrant Resource Center, Help Desks, and Services for women migrants of Negros Occidental supported by the International Labor Organization.

