27k cops deployed to cemeteries as millions of Filipinos mark Undas

“To maintain peace and order and ensure no one disregards established rules before, during, and after Undas, the deployed personnel will keep the sites under guard until Nov. 3,” said Nartatez. At the Manila North Cemetery, visitors began arriving as early as 5 a.m. and reached 31,000 as of noon, police said.

Visitors will only be allowed to enter the cemetery until 5 p.m. Those already inside the cemetery before 5 p.m. can extend their stay until 7 p.m. MPD Director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay said officers would screen visitors and enforce the liquor ban inside the cemetery.

About 200,000 visitors are expected at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City, three times as many as last year.The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said it has recorded over 620,000 domestic and international passengers at the country’s main gateway ahead of the Undas break. With Macon Ramos-Araneta

