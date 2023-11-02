27 'flying voters' nabbed in Maguindanao del Norte

Soldiers, policemen and teachers facilitating Monday's election activities seized from them fake voters identification cards with Comelec seal.“We ought to thank the tipsters, among them legitimate voters, who informed us about the being `flying voters’ of these 27 persons our personnel had apprehended in turns last Monday,” Madin said.

A barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders... Inclement weather did not stop at least 980,000 Filipinos from visiting their departed loved ones at the Manila North Cemetery...

John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Voter gunned down near Maguindanao del Norte polling centerA voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Defeated candidate tagged in Maguindanao del Norte election-related killingsThe police had filed criminal cases against the four men who allegedly gunned down two voters and wounded four others while on their way to a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Fire hit polling sites in Maguindanao del Sur’s capital townA mysterious fire damaged two classrooms in an elementary school campus in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur after Monday’s polling activities, widely perceived as arson that local residents want investigated extensively.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Comelec Central Visayas pushes for more mall voting sitesThe Commission on Elections in Central Visayas has recommended the expansion of mall-based voting in Metro Cebu for the 2025 national and local elections.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Comelec: 2023 BSKE officially done, canvassing in all barangays completedThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is now officially done after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) completed the canvassing of ballots in all 42,001 barangays.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Proclamation of 4 winning BSKE bets suspendedILOILO CITY – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) suspended the proclamation of four winning candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in Western Visayas.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕