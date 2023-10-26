25,224 4Ps beneficiaries in Western Visayas set to be delisted, says DSWD

BELEN Gebusion, head of 4Ps of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Western Visayas, presents update on the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program in the region during a media forum in Talisay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, October 25.

Gebusion said that according to the re-assessment conducted in August, these beneficiaries are now able to provide for the needs of their families, as they already have a family member or children who are employed.

She said that they will be turned over to the local government units (LGUs) for after-care and will now be tagged as “non-poor.” Gabison said that this move will give a chance to other poor households to be part of the program and avail of the cash grants.Gebusion said that the target coverage of 4Ps in the region is 345,919, but has exceeded the number by about 23,000. headtopics.com

Negros Occidental, including Bacolod, has the highest with 154,360; Iloilo, 110,166; Capiz, 38,022; Antique, 29,281; Aklan, 28,492; and Guimaras, 8,921.

