22 patay sa mass shooting incident sa Lewiston, Maine

At least 16 dead in Maine mass killing; police hunt for the shooter as residents take shelterLEWISTON, Maine—A man shot and killed at least 16 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes. Read more ⮕

People run, ambulances arrive as Maine mass shooting unfoldsA gunman opened fire at multiple locations in Lewiston and killed at least 22 people. Read more ⮕

At least 22 people dead and ‘person of interest’ sought after shootings in Lewiston, Maine, officials sayAt least 22 people are dead and dozens are injured following two shootings Wednesday night at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, authorities say. An intensive manhunt is underway for a person of interest in the shootings, according to officials. Read more ⮕

At least 22 dead in Maine shootings, gunman at largeAt least 22 people were killed and 'many, many more' were injured in shootings in the city of Lewiston, Maine. Read more ⮕

Police hunt for man linked to Maine mass shootingsMaine's Department of Public Safety named a person of interest in the investigation without providing additional details. Read more ⮕

At least 22 dead in Maine shootings, gunman at largeWASHINGTON, D.C.: A massive manhunt was underway Thursday for a gunman who a local official said killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens more in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, the deadliest such incident this year. Read more ⮕