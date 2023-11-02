2025 midterm polls in Mindanao autonomous region may be more violent — conflict watchdog

"If it is going to be bloody this time during the barangay, you can expect how much more it will be violent come 2025," CCCA trustee Francisco Lara said in an interview with CNN Philippines' The Final Word on Wednesday.

In a two-part plebiscite held on Jan. 21 and Feb. 6, 2019, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) replaced the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) with the ratification of its basic law, the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).Lara said the BSKE held last Oct. 30 is the most intense recorded in the history of both BARMM and the ARMM.

He added that they have been warning the public for a couple of months on the looming violent election as incidents started as early as six months before the BSKE.The Philippine National Police on Oct. 22 said an additional 800 personnel were deployed in Bangsamoro to monitor poll hotspots, yet Lara said it was not enough to thwart violence.

"No one made enough preparations to head off that violence despite the fact that they knew that was going to happen," he said, citing that data on political violence was shared with law enforcers ahead of the BSKE.

"It's strange… the places where the eruption of violence happened were places that the government knew were already hotspots even in previous elections," he added. CCCA said incidents include shooting, stabbing, hacking, riots and fistfights, as well as harassment and intimidation of voters and candidates' supporters.3 firemen, 4 civilians hurt as 7 fires hit Metro Manila during Undas

