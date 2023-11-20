2023 Motul Manila Auto Salon and Sport Truck Show Opens

The 2023 Motul Manila Auto Salon and Sport Truck Show has opened at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. The event showcases a wide variety of vehicles, from vintage classics to high-end exotics and 4x4 rigs. Luxuriant Group displays their aftermarket lineup and GWM vehicles.





