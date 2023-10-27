2023 investments expected to exceed P1.5t

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expects investment approvals to surpass the P1.5-trillion target for 2023 with several more projects undergoing assessment in the next two months.

“We are still targeting to reach the P1.5 trillion, and if I’m not mistaken, we have already reached P1.2 trillion as of October,” Pascual said at the sidelines of the 2023 International Franchise Expo at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

The DTI earlier said most investment approvals consisted of renewable energy projects that saw a big jump in application after the government opened the renewable energy sector to 100-percent foreign ownership. headtopics.com

“The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) share similar goals—fostering collaboration, promoting best practices, and driving economic development through franchising. Since its establishment, the PFA has been at the forefront of empowering businesses to grow, fostering job creation, and making significant contributions to the overall development of our nation,” he said.

“We’re really excited about this, seeing that foreign countries recognize the big potential for franchising in Asia and the Philippines,” she said. Quintana said there are a lot of eco products available for franchising—environment-friendly and vegan products like green cosmetics. headtopics.com

