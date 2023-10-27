2023 and Beyond with the Figaro Coffee Group

The Figaro Coffee Group, one of the Philippines’ leading and beloved food and beverage conglomerates, hosted a remarkable press conference at the Edsa Shangri-La Mandaluyong. This exclusive event, titled “2023 Business Performance and Beyond,” was graced by the top management of the Figaro Coffee Group, including Mr. Justin Liu, Chairman; Ms. Divine Cabuloy, CEO/President; Mr. Mike Barret, COO/EVP; and Mr. Petronio Español III, CFO.

The group encountered a slight decline in gross margin, dropping from 49% to 45% in June 2023. This was largely due to global inflation affecting major raw materials, particularly within Angel’s Pizza. However, this was mitigated by careful management of overhead costs, maintaining operating expenses at 31.7% of sales, a notable improvement from the 38.8% ratio from the same period the previous year.

Despite these challenges, net income after tax witnessed an extraordinary 133% increase, soaring to P462.6 million from P198.2 million, driven by increased volumes and efficient cost management. The Figaro Coffee Group also made substantial strides in improving its cash flow and financial position. An infusion of P820 million from Monde Nissin, along with funds from the IPO proceeds of the previous year, bolstered assets from P1.8 billion to P3.2 billion by the end of June 30, 2023. The current ratio improved to 374% from the previous year’s 319%, and debt to equity was impressively maintained at 1%. headtopics.com

The Figaro Coffee Group remains firmly poised for growth in the coming years, with ample funding for capital expenditure requirements, strong margins, and positive projections in terms of transaction counts and same-store sales percentage.Angel’s Pizza, the strongest brand under the Figaro Coffee Group umbrella, introduced a series of exciting developments in 2023.

Angel’s Pizza also embarked on a spirited journey with the Angel’s Pizza Caravan, delighting customers with activities such as motorcades, drum and lyre performances, and fan photo operations. Furthermore, the brand introduced delectable new items to its menu such as Palabok Special, Chicken Fingers, Banana Langka Pie, Ube Macapuno Pie, Saba Con Yelo and Triple Chocolate Cake. headtopics.com

