20 people complained of not being included in voters’ list in Lapu-Lapu

MORE or less 20 individuals sought the help of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Lapu-Lapu City Office as they complained that their names were not included in the official voters' list.Comelec Lapu-Lapu Election Assistant Erlin Godoy told SunStar Cebu Monday, October 30, 2023, that most of those who complained were transferees from different cities and municipalities.

Godoy said most complainants had registered their applications as 'new applications' instead of having them for transfer, the reason their applications were disqualified.With this, Godoy said they could not vote for Monday’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and have to re-register their transfer application to vote for the next mid-term local and national elections in 2025.

