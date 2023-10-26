₱20/kilo rice for indigent Cebuanos soon to be sold in popup stores

– Indigent Cebuanos will soon be able to purchase rice at ₱20 per kilo in popup stores dubbed “Sugbo Merkadong Barato ” run by the Cebu Provincial Capitol to be set up around the province.

"It is a province wide program where it will be Cebu that will be the first to be able to sell NFA (National Food Authority) rice at ₱20—fulfilling the President's promise at ₱20 per kilo," Garcia said during a meeting with mayors of the component towns and cities of Cebu Province.

Garcia projected losses of at least 20% but said this can be seen as a form of financial assistance to indigent families amid soaring prices of basic commodities. The sacks will be distributed"equitably" depending on the population of marginalized families listed by its local social welfare offices, she added. headtopics.com

The governor also plans to expand the program to other families not currently eligible for the program by selling cheaper commercial rice at SMB stores. No prices have been announced yet.

