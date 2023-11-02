2 pulis na 'inagawan' ng baril ng suspek iimbestigahan

Nabigo umanong si Manatad na mapakalma ang sitwasyon. Ayon kay PBGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, napanood nila ang footage ng CCTV at iginiit na malinaw na may pagkukulang. “Without the explanation of course pagka naagawan ka ng baril may lapse na doon. Administratively, are they liable? Yes. Doon tutungo investigation? Yes,” ani Nartatez.
Agad namang naaresto ang suspek habang may minor injuries si Delayun. Wala namang namatay sa insidente. “Important is walang nasaktan, hindi rin nasaktan yung pulis at hindi nasaktan ang ating suspek. In fact after that incident follow up operation was conducted, buhay pa rin siya despite nagpaputok ng baril,” ani Nartatez.“We will follow the usual procedure pagka may barilan naman nag-iimbestiga whether the police are sila yung tama o mali. Investigation will always be conducted," ani Nartatez. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
