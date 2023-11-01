2 ‘mitulis’ sa kapehan sikop

Kon sa miaging tulis sila wala pasakai og kaso sa ilang biktima nga maoy hinungdan nga sila nakagawas, apan karon, matod ni Rafter, ikiha sila sa mga biktima.Kadtong lalaki nga mipalit lang unta og kape apan giapil siya sa pagtulis ug gikuha ang iyang cellphone ug bag, nagpa blotter na sa Mabolo Police Station uban sa iyang ginikanan.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕