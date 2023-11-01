2 ‘mitulis’ sa kapehan sikop

Kon sa miaging tulis sila wala pasakai og kaso sa ilang biktima nga maoy hinungdan nga sila nakagawas, apan karon, matod ni Rafter, ikiha sila sa mga biktima.Kadtong lalaki nga mipalit lang unta og kape apan giapil siya sa pagtulis ug gikuha ang iyang cellphone ug bag, nagpa blotter na sa Mabolo Police Station uban sa iyang ginikanan.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Editoryal: Ipadaplin na ang politikaSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Daun at Aldo da ring Sablang Kaladwa (All Saint's Day and All Souls' Day)SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Comelec eyes 80% BSKE voters turnoutSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 'Usual' woes in polls noted in BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: PNP: BSKE 2023 generally peacefulSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Comelec OKs suspending proclamation of SK betSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕