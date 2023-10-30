2 killed, 5 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte BSKE gun attack

Police Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, Datu Odin Sinsuat police chief, said the gunmen attacked the still unnamed victims as they were about to enter the Bugawas Elementary School to vote in the barangay elections.

“The suspects fled on a motorbike,” Madin said, adding that initial investigation showed the shooting occurred shortly after a commotion involving supporters of rival candidates for barangay chairman.The voting venue was transferred to another school nearby.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered a manhunt against the suspects identified as Romar Abas, alias"Mok," Keds Lidasan, alias"Keds," a certain Michael Abas, and a certain Teng Kapaya. headtopics.com

