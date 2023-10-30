2 killed, 5 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte BSKE gun attack

Police Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, Datu Odin Sinsuat police chief, said the gunmen attacked the still unnamed victims as they were about to enter the Bugawas Elementary School to vote in the barangay elections.
“The suspects fled on a motorbike,” Madin said, adding that initial investigation showed the shooting occurred shortly after a commotion involving supporters of rival candidates for barangay chairman.The voting venue was transferred to another school nearby.
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered a manhunt against the suspects identified as Romar Abas, alias"Mok," Keds Lidasan, alias"Keds," a certain Michael Abas, and a certain Teng Kapaya. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
2 dead, 5 hurt in BSKE-related Maguindanao Norte ambushTwo overt supporters of a candidate for barangay chairman were killed while five others were wounded in an ambush that occurred while they were on their way to a roadside polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday morning. Read more ⮕