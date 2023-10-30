2 killed, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte shooting incident

Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — Two people were killed and at least three were wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte early Monday, Election Day, police said.

The violence happened at around 6 a.m. as the victims were on their way to cast their votes for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, said Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, Bangsamoro police regional director.

Nobleza told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that manhunt operations were underway and that they had identified the perpetrators."And it would appear that the culprits are also voters or supporters of certain candidates. We are going to go deeper into this incident," he said in an ANC interview. headtopics.com

Fire hits two school campuses in Maguindanao del NorteA four-classroom building was destroyed while another was partially damaged by fires that hit two school campuses in Maguindanao del Norte before dawn Saturday, both designated polling sites for Monday’s synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Read more ⮕

Mga paaralan sa Maguindanao del Norte, sinunogPinaniniwalaang sinunog ang ilang paaralan na gagamitin sanang polling precincts sa Barira, Maguindanao Del Norte. Read more ⮕

2 killed, 5 hurt as rival groups clash in Maguindanao del NorteThe BARMM raise the red alert level in the region and its special territory in Cotabato province Read more ⮕

Maguindanao school to be used for BSKE catches fireA school in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte caught fire Saturday morning, burning classrooms that were assigned as polling precincts in Monday's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, according to the Commission on Elections. Read more ⮕

Comelec records 2 BSKE-related arson incidents in MaguindanaoElection officers conducted ocular inspections in the two schools and stated that they could still conduct voting there. Read more ⮕

Comelec says arson attacks hit 2 Maguindanao schools to be used for barangay pollsThe schools – located in Maguindanao del Norte barangays listed as areas of grave concern for the 2023 barangay elections – are designated voting centers for the October 30 vote Read more ⮕