2 ka choppers gipadala sa Negros Or. gikan sa Viscom alang sa BSKE

Ang Visayas Command (Viscom) sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) midala og duha ka combat uti­lity helicopters sa Negros Oriental aron palig-unon ang pagpahigayon sa security operations sa probinsiya atol sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) ning adlawa Lunes, Oktubre 30, 2023.

Ang Negros Oriental gipaubos sa Comelec control tu­ngod sa bayolenteng mga insidente didto ilabina human sa pagpatay kang Gobernador Roel Degamo nga giingong utok sa gipalagpot nga representante sa Negros Oriental nga si Arnolfo Teves Jr.

6,064 cops, soldiers secure BSKE in Negros OccidentalBACOLOD CITY – A total of 6,064 soldiers and policemen were deployed for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Occidental on October 30. Read more ⮕

Nearly 5.7K security personnel deployed for BSKE in Negros OccidentalSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Visayas command deploys two helicopters in Negros Oriental for BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Viscom activates monitoring center for village pollsCEBU CITY – The Armed Forces Visayas Command (Viscom) has activated its Election Monitoring Center (EMC) at its headquarters in Camp Lapu-Lapu here. Read more ⮕

‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ hits cinemas this HalloweenSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu Zoo himuong eco-parkSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕