2 Grade 8 students raped by suspects they met online

"Nagkaroon ho ng mga pag-uusap at nagkaroon po ng pagpaplano na magkikita kung saan po sumama itong mga menor de edad. At nagkaroon ho sila ng inuman," according to Police Lt. Col. Emmanuel Gomez, station commander of Baseco Police Station.
Thereafter, the two minors were allegedly molested repeatedly by the suspects and illegally detained for two days. “Talagang nanginginig po sila sa takot. Based po dun sa outcome nung examination, nakita nga ho na naabuso po sila,” Gomez said.
The police proceeded to the place of incident, resulting in the arrest of two of the three suspects Tuesday. "We caught them inside their room kung saan po nangyari ‘yung panghahalay po. We were able to apprehend them, ‘yung dalawa. ‘Yung isa po kasi nung time na pagdating namin, umalis daw po," Gomez said.
The suspects are now facing charges in violation of Republic Act 11648 (Statutory Rape) and Article 268 of the Revised Penal Code (Slight Illegal Detention). Authorities are still looking for the other suspect.
