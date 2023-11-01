2 Filipino doctors in Gaza cross border to Egypt

A Reuters report, citing sources including a Palestinian official, said at least 320 foreign passport holders and some injured Gazans left the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday, the first to benefit from a deal mediated by Qatar. Under the deal brokered between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, 81 wounded people and an initial list of 500 foreign passport holders were expected to be allowed out of the Gaza Strip in the coming days, the report said.

