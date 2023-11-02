2 Filipino doctors exit Gaza through Rafah crossing — DFA

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed the two Filipino physicians were among the 22 staff of international humanitarian organization"Doctors Without Borders (DWB)" who were able to exit through the Rafah crossing point.

According to the initial list of foreign nationals, the two were identified as Dr. Darwin dela Cruz and Dr. Regidor Esguerra."Today, all international MSF staff who had been unable to leave the Gaza Strip since October 7 successfully crossed the Egyptian border via the Rafah Crossing. This occurred following negotiations for foreign passport holders and international aid workers to cross," DWB said in a statement on Nov. 1.

It added a number of severely injured patients have also been allowed to cross to receive critical care. However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to health care due to the siege by Israel.

DWB also said a new team of international staff, including a specialized medical team, has already been identified and is ready to enter Gaza — as soon as the situation allows — to support the humanitarian and medical response to help overwhelmed hospitals and assist in the healthcare system that is"facing total collapse."

In a radio interview on Thursday, De Vega said 134 Filipinos are situated in the Gaza Strip and 115 have expressed the desire to cross to Egypt. Alert Level 4 was raised by the DFA in Gaza on Oct. 15, which means repatriation of Filipinos is now mandatory.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Filipino family chooses to go back to war-torn Gaza Strip, says DFADefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers dealThe agreement would allow foreign passport holders and some critically injured people to leave through the Rafah border crossing, though there is no timeline for how long it will remain open for evacuation

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: First foreigners leave Gaza through Rafah; Filipinos told to prepareForeign passport holders and wounded trapped in Gaza started leaving as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Crowds at Gaza's Rafah border crossing ahead of expected evacuationsCrowds were seen gathered outside Gaza’s Rafah border crossing on Wednesday (November 1) morning, as an agreement was brokered that would allow the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people into Egypt.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DFA: 6 Pinoys return to Gaza City as Egypt border stays closedSix Filipinos have returned to Gaza strip as issues hound the opening of the Rafah crossing, Gaza's border corridor with Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: DFA: 10 Filipinos in Gaza unreachable since communications shutdownTen Filipinos in the Gaza Strip have yet to be contacted since Friday when internet and phone networks were cut across the area amid the Israeli troops’ attack there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕