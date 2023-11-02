2 Filipino doctors exit Gaza through Rafah crossing — DFA

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega confirmed the two Filipino physicians were among the 22 staff of international humanitarian organization"Doctors Without Borders (DWB)" who were able to exit through the Rafah crossing point.
According to the initial list of foreign nationals, the two were identified as Dr. Darwin dela Cruz and Dr. Regidor Esguerra."Today, all international MSF staff who had been unable to leave the Gaza Strip since October 7 successfully crossed the Egyptian border via the Rafah Crossing. This occurred following negotiations for foreign passport holders and international aid workers to cross," DWB said in a statement on Nov. 1.
It added a number of severely injured patients have also been allowed to cross to receive critical care. However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to health care due to the siege by Israel.
DWB also said a new team of international staff, including a specialized medical team, has already been identified and is ready to enter Gaza — as soon as the situation allows — to support the humanitarian and medical response to help overwhelmed hospitals and assist in the healthcare system that is"facing total collapse."
In a radio interview on Thursday, De Vega said 134 Filipinos are situated in the Gaza Strip and 115 have expressed the desire to cross to Egypt. Alert Level 4 was raised by the DFA in Gaza on Oct. 15, which means repatriation of Filipinos is now mandatory.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕