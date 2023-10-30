2 dead, 4 wounded in Maguindanao del Norte shooting

TWO persons were dead, while four others were wounded in a shooting incident in Maguindanao del Norte an hour before the opening of polling precincts for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 on Monday, October 30, 2023.In a report from Bangsamoro regional director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Monday in Barangay Bugawas in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

In a radio interview, Nobleza said it is highly possible that the incident is election-related, noting that the victims are set to cast their votes.Datu Odin Sinsuat police chief Lieutenant Colonel Esmael Madin said voting at the Bugawas Elementary School was transferred to a nearby barangay covered court due to the incident.

