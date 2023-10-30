2 dead, 4 hurt in BSKE-related Maguindanao Norte ambush

Police gather evidence beside bodies at the scene of a shooting outside a polling station following a confrontation between supporters of rival candidates, during the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Datu Odin Sinsuat town on Mindanao island on Oct. 30, 2023. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

The duo had reportedly campaigned for an aspirant for chairman of Barangay Bugawas, an agricultural enclave traversed by the Cotabato-Isulan Highway. In an initial report to Nobleza, Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police, said Ubeh and his companions were on their way to the Bugawas Elementary School in Barangay Bugawas when they were attacked by gunmen, four of them initially identified by witnesses by their aliases Mok, Keds, Michael and Teng.

(Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that there were five individuals hurt from the incident. This has been updated to indicate that there were only four wounded.)

