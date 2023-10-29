2 American sex offenders barred from Philippines

Calvin Lee Spencer, 50, was turned away after he arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Los Angeles, California on Oct. 25, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.MANILA, Philippines — Two Americans previously convicted of sex crimes involving minors were barred from entering the country last week, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported yesterday.

Americans convicted of sex offenses are required to register themselves with the US government and are called registered sex offenders (RSOs). Both Spencer and Bowens have been included in the BI’s blacklist, barring them from returning to the Philippines in the future.Meanwhile, five Filipinas who were recruited to work as teachers in Thailand allegedly posed as government workers in their attempt to leave the country, the BI said yesterday.

During questioning, they reportedly admitted that they were unemployed and that the travel authority certificates and other papers they presented were fake and were only given to them by their handlers. headtopics.com

The BI said the name and identity of the alleged courier has been endorsed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for investigation and filing of appropriate charges. A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms after figuring in an accident in Quezon City before dawn yesterday...

One-two showing for Team Philippines in muay thaiRhichien Yosorez and Alyssa Mallari struck gold in muay thai over the weekend for the Philippines’ second mint in the World Combat Games at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pactsThe defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have committed to “redouble efforts” to strengthen coordination and interoperability of the two nations’ armed forces as well as to modernize the Philippine military. Read more ⮕

Philippines abstains from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas ‘humanitarian truce’'As we would condemn all terrorist attacks, the resolution does not mention nor condemn the terrorist attack of October 7 by Hamas leading to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as Filipinos,' Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo... Read more ⮕

In the Philippines, religion plays big role in Israel-Hamas discussionDifferent interpretations of Israel’s biblical significance, Islamophobic rhetoric, and criticisms of Zionism influence online conversations on Israel and Palestine Read more ⮕

Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG PhilippinesEmotions were high at the conclusion of the lower bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 as RSG Philippines were eliminated from the competition after suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of defending champion ECHO. Read more ⮕

Why the Philippines abstained from UN call for truce in GazaA total of 120 members voted in favor of the humanitarian truce resolution, while 14 others voted against it. Read more ⮕