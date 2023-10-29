2 agencies link up to better serve housing beneficiaries

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) have signed an agreement, fortifying the two agencies’ partnership on skills development for beneficiaries of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and TESDA deputy director general Vidal Villanueva, representing Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, sealed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) that will provide skills training and education to housing program beneficiaries of the government.

Acuzar expressed gratitude to TESDA for the support the agency is extending to the “Pambansang Pabahay”, especially focusing on the underprivileged. The housing czar also reiterated the call of President Marcos Jr. for government instrumentalities to come together to revitalize the country as one, by extending necessary support to the marginalized. headtopics.com

He emphasized the President’s marching order, that is, “ibigay lahat ng tulong… hindi lamang basta pabahay, kundi pati na rin livelihood para sa ating beneficiaries (to give all assistance, not only in housing, but also in livelihood for the beneficiaries).”

The MOA between DHSUD and TESDA is expected to fill in the gaps in existing industries in areas where the beneficiaries of housing projects are located. Under the MOA, DHSUD is tasked to gather data on the preferred skills of beneficiaries and provide TESDA the list of participants for the training, among other related responsibilities. headtopics.com

For his part, DDG Villanueva vowed TESDA’s all-out support in carrying out the provisions of the MOA, particularly on facilitating and conducting community-based training, assessment and certification of identified beneficiaries.

