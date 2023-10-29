1ID activates Election Monitoring Action Center

THE 1st Infantry Division (ID) has activated the Election Monitoring Action Center (Emac) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 on Monday, October 30, 2023.The Emac, which was launched at the Division Tactical Operation Center on Friday, October 27, is to ensure a safe and credible BSKE 2023.In a statement on Sunday, October 29, the 1ID announced that the establishment of Emac will complement the deployment of personnel in all polling centers.

The 1ID has activated a provisional battalion and the higher headquarters provided deployment of two Division Reconnaissance Companies (DRCs) to augment as additional security forces.Major General Gabriel Viray, III, 1ID commander, welcomed Lawyer Wilfred Jay Balisado, Commission on Elections regional director, who visited and inspected the activated EMAC.Viray has assured the election would be secure and orderly.

