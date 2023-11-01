19 killed, 19 injured in 2023 BSKE: Comelec

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: Comelec: 7 barangays in Lanao del Sur, Samar yet to vote for BSKE 2023Six barangays in Lanao del Sur and one in Samar are set to conduct their Barangay and SK Elections on Tuesday after failing to do so on Monday.

GMANEWS: Comelec: 19 killed due to poll-related violence during BSKE 2023Nineteen people were confirmed dead as a result of election-related violence during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), an official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

GMANEWS: Comelec: 2023 BSKE officially done, canvassing in all barangays completedThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is now officially done after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) completed the canvassing of ballots in all 42,001 barangays.

PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec officially wraps up 2023 BSKE nationwideThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot canvassing in all of the country's 42,001 barangays.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Conflict watchdog: 2023 BSKE ‘bloodiest election in past decade’ in BangsamoroThe 2023 BSKE turned out to be the

SUNSTARONLINE: 3ID commander praises troopers for BSKE 2023 successSunStar Publishing Inc.

